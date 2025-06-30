 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fitch...

Fitch Ratings maintains iron ore and coking coal price forecast for 2025

Monday, 30 June 2025 16:51:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

International credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has released its updated forecast for coking coal and iron ore prices, keeping projections steady for 2025 and 2026. The report highlights global economic pressures, especially stemming from China’s faltering steel demand, as key drivers behind subdued price expectations.

The agency anticipates that coking coal prices will remain under pressure until 2027, with a notable drop from $241/mt in 2024 to $180/mt for both 2025 and 2026. This outlook is shaped primarily by weakened steel demand in China, driven by a slumping construction sector in the country and lingering impacts from the trade tensions started by the US. While emerging blast furnace-based steel capacity in India and Southeast Asia offers some support, it is not enough to offset the Chinese downturn.

Meanwhile, Fitch has also kept its iron ore price assumptions unchanged, forecasting $90/mt for 2025 and $85/mt for 2026.

Commodity 2024 Forecast 2025 Forecast 2026 Forecast
Coking Coal $241/mt $180/mt $180/mt
Iron Ore $90/mt $90/mt $85/mt

Tags: Iron Ore Coking Coal Raw Mat World Steelmaking Opinion Fitch Ratings 

Similar articles

Russia’s Mechel posts lower coal output for Q1 amid weak demand

28 May | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 13 percent in April

07 May | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in FY 2024-25

07 Apr | Steel News

India’s Jharkhand government approves hikes in cess on coal and iron ore

18 Mar | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in Apr-Feb FY 2024-25

12 Mar | Steel News

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

R&D centres of India’s NMDC Limited and SAIL ink pact to collaborate on mineral processing and coal utilisation

10 Feb | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic down 10% in April-January 2024-25

07 Feb | Steel News

China’s steel market returns weaker than expected, raw materials from low to stable

05 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 12% in April-December

06 Jan | Steel News