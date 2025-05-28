 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Mechel posts lower coal output for Q1 amid weak demand

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 13:52:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the first quarter of 2025.

Accordingly, in the first quarter, Mechel produced 863,000 mt of crude steel, 2.2 percent higher compared to the fourth quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given period increased by 4.9 percent quarter on quarter to 769,000 mt. Production of run-of-mine coal totaled 2.13 million mt, down 25.6 percent quarter on quarter due to lower demand.

In the given quarter, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales rose by 14.2 percent quarter on quarter to 1.06 million mt, with sales to third parties increasing by 23.4 percent quarter on quarter to 780,000 million mt during the given period. Due to the current sanction restrictions, the company continues to search for mutually beneficial options for cooperation with current and new clients in the Russian market.

The company’s thermal coal sales totaled 903,000 mt in the first quarter, up 40.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year. In the first quarter, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate fell by 37.7 percent quarter on quarter to 312,000 mt, due to the reduction in production volumes at the Korshunovsky mine.

The company’s sales of coke went down by 1.6 percent quarter on quarter to 482,000 mt in the first quarter, while the company’s sales of ferrosilicon amounted to 18,000 mt.

In the given period, the company’s total sales of long steel products decreased by 15.1 percent quarter on quarter to 538,000 mt, due to scheduled repairs in the rolling section of the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant and a reduction in the volume of rebar production, while sales of flat steel products totaled 38,000 mt, down five percent quarter on quarter, due to the corresponding market conditions.


Tags: Pig Iron Iron Ore Coking Coal Flats Longs Raw Mat Russia CIS Mining Steelmaking Production Mechel 

Similar articles

Russia’s Mechel posts higher long and flat steel sales for Q1 amid new domestic contracts

07 Jun | Steel News

Mechel’s output and sales mainly decrease in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts higher crude steel and pig iron outputs for Q1

01 Jun | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts slightly higher crude steel and pig iron outputs for 2022

24 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 65% fall in pig iron output in Jan-Sept

22 Nov | Steel News

WSD Strategic Insights XXXVI: Out-of-whack steel pricing relationships

28 May | Steel Matters

ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s crude steel output rises 10.3 percent in 2011

07 Mar | Steel News

Steel production and prices rise substantially for Evraz NA in Q2

18 Jul | Steel News

Mechel increases crude steel output by 11 percent in Q1

13 Apr | Steel News

Erdemir sees $502 million net profit in 2010 due to higher local shipments

15 Mar | Steel News