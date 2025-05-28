Russia’s Mechel posts lower coal output for Q1 amid weak demand

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the first quarter of 2025.

Accordingly, in the first quarter, Mechel produced 863,000 mt of crude steel, 2.2 percent higher compared to the fourth quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given period increased by 4.9 percent quarter on quarter to 769,000 mt. Production of run-of-mine coal totaled 2.13 million mt, down 25.6 percent quarter on quarter due to lower demand.

In the given quarter, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales rose by 14.2 percent quarter on quarter to 1.06 million mt, with sales to third parties increasing by 23.4 percent quarter on quarter to 780,000 million mt during the given period. Due to the current sanction restrictions, the company continues to search for mutually beneficial options for cooperation with current and new clients in the Russian market.

The company’s thermal coal sales totaled 903,000 mt in the first quarter, up 40.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year. In the first quarter, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate fell by 37.7 percent quarter on quarter to 312,000 mt, due to the reduction in production volumes at the Korshunovsky mine.

The company’s sales of coke went down by 1.6 percent quarter on quarter to 482,000 mt in the first quarter, while the company’s sales of ferrosilicon amounted to 18,000 mt.

In the given period, the company’s total sales of long steel products decreased by 15.1 percent quarter on quarter to 538,000 mt, due to scheduled repairs in the rolling section of the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant and a reduction in the volume of rebar production, while sales of flat steel products totaled 38,000 mt, down five percent quarter on quarter, due to the corresponding market conditions.