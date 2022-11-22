Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 65% fall in pig iron output in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 14:22:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the January-September period of this year.

Accordingly, in the first nine months of this year, Metinvest’s total output of pig iron decreased by 65.0 percent year on year to 2.47 million mt, amid lower production at both Mariupol plants. At Azovstal, production decreased by 2.34 million mt.

In the January-September period, Metinvest’s crude steel output totaled 2.67 million mt, decreasing by 61.5 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, Metinvest’s production of merchant semi-finished products amounted to 882,000 mt, decreasing by 64.2 percent year on year, due to the decrease in pig iron production.

In the given period, the group’s production of finished steel fell by 56.0 percent year on year to 2.35 million mt. In particular, its flats production decreased by 2.92 million mt year on year to 1.51 million mt, while its longs production increased by 21,000 mt year on year to 809,000 mt.

In the mining sector, Metinvest’s total iron ore concentrate output fell by 59.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to 9.7 million mt. The group’s output of merchant iron ore products fell by 47.3 percent year on year to 7.1 million mt, while the output of iron ore pellets decreased by 44.4 percent year on year to 2.7 million mt in the given period.

Metinvest’s coking coal concentrate output in the January-September period of this year fell by 9.1 percent year on year to 3.69 million mt, mainly due to a lack of skilled labor and deteriorated geological conditions at the mines of United Coal.