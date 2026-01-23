 |  Login 
Kazakhstan’s Qarmet starts building new rolling mill, targets rebar deliveries in 2026

Friday, 23 January 2026 14:10:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has announced that construction of a new section rolling mill has begun at its steel plant. According to the company, the facility is scheduled to enter operation within the year, with the first commercial deliveries of reinforcing bar expected before year-end.

The company stated that preparatory works at the site have already been completed. These included rerouting the blast furnace water pipeline, dismantling redundant structures within the future production area, securing access to the required utilities, and completing site leveling and access arrangements. 

Rolling capacity to increase significantly

Qarmet currently operates a section rolling mill with a nominal capacity of 400,000 mt per year, producing rebar in diameters ranging from 10 mm to 32 mm. The new rolling mill will substantially expand these capabilities, with annual section output potential of up to 540,000 mt.

The facility will be equipped with a high-capacity reheating furnace rated at 100 mt per hour and will incorporate modern rolling technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency while meeting international product quality standards.


Tags: Rebar Longs Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Qarmet 

