China’s rebar output down 4.3 percent in 2025

In 2025, China’s rebar production totaled 186.308 million mt, down 4.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 132.826 million mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 60.143 million mt, down 0.8 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 13.559 million mt, 9.632 million mt and 4.918 million mt, down 15.6 percent, 14.1 percent and 10.1 percent year on year, while down 1.4 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In December, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first, while they rebounded from mid-December, and moved sideways during the remainder of the month. Rebar prices reached a peak in December at RMB 3,337/mt ($477/mt) on December 2, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,273/mt ($468/mt) on December 17, according to SteelOrbis’ data.