Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to expand Kentobe iron ore mine to support steelmaking operations

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has announced that it is advancing the development of the Kentobe iron ore deposit as part of its strategy to strengthen the raw material base supporting its metallurgical operations in Kazakhstan.

The deposit is currently mined through open-pit operations, producing around 750,000 mt of iron ore annually. Production is expected to increase to approximately 850,000 mt this year as operational improvements continue.

Transition to underground mining planned

As part of its long-term development strategy, Qarmet plans to expand the project by transitioning from open-pit extraction to underground mining.

According to expert estimates, iron ore reserves suitable for underground extraction exceed 100 million mt, significantly exceeding the scale of current production and enabling long-term industrial development of the site.

Construction of the underground mine is scheduled to begin in 2028. The existing open-pit operations will later be integrated into the technological scheme of the future underground mining complex.

Marlen Rysbekov, director of the Kentobe deposit, stated that the transition to underground mining will expand the resource base and help ensure stable supplies of iron ore for Qarmet’s metallurgical production.

Investment supports modernization of steel operations

Development of the Kentobe deposit forms part of Qarmet’s broader modernization program for its iron and steel department. Total investment in the division exceeds $400 million.

The company stated that expanding mining operations, implementing modern extraction technologies and strengthening the raw material base, will support future production growth, improve operational efficiency and contribute to the continued development of Kazakhstan’s mining and steel industry.