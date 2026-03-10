Grupo CAP of Chile reports sharply lower 2026 net loss

Chilean iron ore producer Grupo CAP posted a net loss of $84.7 million for 2026, against a 2025 net loss of $426.9, the company reported today on its website.

On the same comparative basis, net sales increased by 7.1 percent to $1.93 billion, gross profit slumped by 24.4 percent to $228.9 million, while EBITDA declined by 9.8 percent to $513.2 million, the company said.

By volume, iron ore production by subsidiary Compañia Minera del Pacífico (CMP) increased by 0.4 percent to 15.125 million metric tons (mt), while sales of the product declined by 0.8 percent to 15.178 million mt.

During 2025 the iron ore unit sale price achieved by CMP was $89.20/wet metric ton (wmt), 8.9 percent less than in 2024, while unit cash costs increased by 1.2 percent to $51.70/wmt.

Following the cessation of operations at its steel producer Siderúrgica Huachipato in the second half of 2024, Grupo CAP is advancing its Strategy 2030 initiative. The program aims to solidify the company's leadership by providing materials that support the decarbonization of the steel industry, offering a portfolio of sustainable solutions across mining, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

Under this strategy, Grupo Cap concluded the sale of its steel pipe producer Tubos Argentinos S.A. (TASA) to Ternium, has opened the operation of its sea terminal Puerto Las Losas to other companies, and is developing technological centers next to universities in Huachipato for the manufacturing industries.