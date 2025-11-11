Chile’s Grupo CAP posts a net loss for Q3 2025

The Chilean iron ore producer, Grupo CAP, has posted a net loss of $18.467 million for Q3 2025, against a net loss of $7.011 million for Q3 2024.

On a comparative basis, net sales increased by 14.9 percent to $502.6 million, and with production costs, increased by 17.31 percent to $442.6 million, the gross profit increased by 0.32 percent to $60.4 million, and the operational profit declined by 13.09 percent to $17.0 million.

In terms of volume, iron ore shipments declined by 9.7 percent to 3.519 million mt, while iron ore production declined by 16.4 percent to 3.296 million mt, the average iron ore price declined by 5.5 percent to $84.5/mt, with cash cost increasing by 12.6 percent to $53.6/mt.

Following the cessation of steel production at Siderurgica Huachipato last year, the group's business operations are now focused on iron ore mining, steel processing, and infrastructure.

In the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA was $246.0 million for iron ore, $12.9 million for steel processing, and $45.8 million for infrastructure.