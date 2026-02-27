 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan’s...

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet secures financing for new coke oven battery complex

Friday, 27 February 2026 15:09:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has secured long-term financing for the construction of a new coke oven battery complex following the signing of a credit agreement with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK), according to a statement released by the latter.

The project involves construction of two modern coke oven batteries with a combined annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt, replacing the aging facilities currently in operation. The investment represents a central element of Qarmet’s broader modernization strategy focused on improving efficiency, reducing production costs and strengthening raw material self-sufficiency.

Target to ensure stable coke supply from 2029

Upon completion, the project is expected to support sustained coke output of around 2.5 million mt per year from 2029 onward, ensuring stable blast furnace operations and long-term reliability across Qarmet’s steelmaking chain.

The total project investment is estimated at $435 million. Under the agreement, DBK will provide financing of up to $337 million through a 13-year loan denominated in Chinese yuan.

Import substitution and environmental upgrades

According to DBK chairman Marat Yelibayev, the modernization program will allow Qarmet to fully eliminate dependence on imported coke by 2029, strengthening domestic raw material security.

The new facilities will also incorporate advanced gas-cleaning systems aimed at reducing emissions and improving regional air quality.


Tags: Met Coke Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Investments Qarmet 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China stable, unlikely to change as demand to remain slow

27 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest reports lower crude steel and pig iron output for 2025

25 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price to soften as supply concerns ease

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China unchanged, increase after holiday doubtful

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China edge up, stability predicted up to end of holiday

06 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal above $250/mt FOB, outpacing ex-Asia coke prices

28 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese mills refuse to accept local coke price hike, coking coal price up slightly

23 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

First local coke price hike sought in China after four straight declines

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reports higher output for 2025 despite wartime constraints

15 Jan | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stop falling after fourth round of declines

09 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials