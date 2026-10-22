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Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa starts operations at two new mining walls

Thursday, 22 October 2026 12:19:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has started operations at two new mining walls at its Pniówek and Knurów mines, with combined coal reserves of 688,000 mt.

According to the company, operations at the new N-9 mining wall at the Pniówek mine began on October 20, while production at the No. 6 mining wall at the Knurów mine started on October 19.

Pniówek mining wall contains 308,000 mt of coking coal reserves

The newly commissioned N-9 mining wall at the Pniówek mine contains approximately 308,000 mt of high-quality coking coal reserves. The mining wall measures 106 meters in length, with an extraction length of 658 meters and a height of up to 4.2 meters. It is equipped with 69 mechanized roof support sections.

According to JSW, mining operations at N-9 are scheduled to continue until June 2027. The new wall is the second to be operated in the mine's N-2 section.

Knurów mining wall contains 380,000 mt of coal reserves

Meanwhile, JSW has started operations at the No. 6 mining wall in coal seam 408/3 at its Knurów mining operation. The new mining wall contains approximately 380,000 mt of coal reserves and measures 240 meters in length, with an extraction length of 752 meters. Its height ranges between 1.5 meters and 2.2 meters.

Mining operations at the new walls are expected to continue until mid-2027.

Tags: Poland European Union Mining 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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