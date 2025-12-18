Poland-based JSW completes strategic deepening of Pniówek mine shaft

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has completed a major strategic project at its Pniówek underground coal mine by deepening shaft III from 856 m to 1,053 m and commissioning a new 1,000 m horizon. This development marks a significant milestone for the mine’s safety, logistics and operational efficiency.

The deepening project, which began in 2020, also included modernization of the hoisting installations in both the eastern and western sections of shaft III to serve the new horizon.

Shaft III, with a diameter of 7.5 m, performs multiple functions including ventilation, personnel descent and material transport. After completion of the project the shaft now serves three levels - 705 m, 830 m and the new 1,000 m level, which has become the primary operating horizon. Already about 60 percent of miners start their shifts from the new level.

The upgrade also improved safety and productivity by eliminating the need to transport materials from the 830 m level. A new three-storey cage now accommodates up to 78 people per trip, and modernization of hoisting machinery and new ropes supports heavier loads. Ventilation capacity at the deeper level was also enhanced.

JSW officials described the completion of the shaft deepening as pivotal for the mine’s long-term stability. According to the company, the investment will ensure a higher level of safety, better logistics and stable operation for years to come.