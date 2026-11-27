In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 612,122 mt, down by 18.3 percent compared to 749,537 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period this year, the country exported 5.57 million mt of scrap, down by 13.3 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.19 million mt, down by 21.4 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 1.36 million mt and 1.10 million mt of scrap, up 17.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 387,965 mt in the January-October period this year, up from 171,680 mt in the same period of the previous year.