Japanese auto output up 2.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in August this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 516,399 units, falling by 4.9 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 2.9 percent year on year to 5,617,551 units.

Domestic automobile sales in August in Japan stood at 307,375 vehicles, up by two percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the January-August period, domestic automobile sales in Japan totaled 3,111,738 units, increasing by 2.4 percent year on year.

In the meantime, the country's automobile exports in August amounted to 295,774 units, down by 0.7 percent year on year. In the January-August period Japanese automobile exports increased by 1.4 percent year on year to 2,738,893 units.