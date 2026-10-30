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Toyota's global vehicle output and sales decrease in Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 30 October 2026 12:27:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 3.2 percent year on year to 889,079 units in September this year. In particular, the company's domestic output rose by 5.8 percent to 319,195 units, while its overseas output in the given month fell by 7.6 percent to 569,884 units, both year on year.

Toyota's global vehicle sales amounted to 860,107 units in September, falling by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, the company's global vehicle output was down by 2.1 percent year on year to 7,282,386 units, while its global sales amounted to 7,515,873 units, decreasing by 3.4 percent on year-on-year basis.

Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Automotive Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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