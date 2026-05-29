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Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales decrease in Jan-Apr 2026

Friday, 29 May 2026 10:57:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 933,685 units in April this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output grew by 0.3 percent to 330,932 units, while its overseas output in the given month rose by 5.1 percent to 602,753 units, both year on year. In addition, Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 902,015 units in April, falling by 3.7 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 0.3 percent year on year to 3,668,999 units, while its global sales amounted to 3,578,589 units, decreasing by two percent on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Automotive Production 

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