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Nippon Steel's 2.0 GPa steel sheet adopted for Nissan's new ELGRAND

Thursday, 08 October 2026 12:13:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based steelmaker Nippon Steel has announced that its hydrogen-embrittlement-resistant 2.0 GPa-class aluminized hot-stamping steel sheet has been adopted for Nissan Motor's all-new ELGRAND vehicle.

The product combines a high strength level of approximately 2,000 MPa with resistance to hydrogen embrittlement, a form of delayed cracking that can affect ultra-high-strength steels.

High-strength steel selected for automotive application

The adoption marks an automotive application for Nippon Steel's 2.0 GPa-class aluminized hot-stamping steel sheet. Hot stamping is a manufacturing process used to produce high-strength automotive components by heating steel sheets and forming and quenching them in dies.

Hydrogen embrittlement resistance is particularly important for ultra-high-strength steel applications, where manufacturers must balance component strength with resistance to cracking.

The selection of Nippon Steel's product for the new Nissan ELGRAND adds to the steelmaker's portfolio of advanced automotive steel applications.

Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Automotive Steelmaking Nippon Steel 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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