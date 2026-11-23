China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 9-15 period this year average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod and common medium steel plate, decreased by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, while the average prices of rebar and steel channels rose by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal and coking coal remained stable week on week, respectively.