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CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 16.29 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Monday, 12 October 2026 11:05:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 16.29 percent, 13.82 percent, 1.19 percent, and 0.51 percent, respectively, while the purchase cost of import iron ore fines declined by 0.06 percent, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In August this year, the weighted-average purchase cost of coking coal rose by 1.54 percent, while the weighted-average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore and ferrous scrap declined by 2.4 percent, 2.19 percent, 2.27 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively, month on month.

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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