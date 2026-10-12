CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 16.29 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In the January-August period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 16.29 percent, 13.82 percent, 1.19 percent, and 0.51 percent, respectively, while the purchase cost of import iron ore fines declined by 0.06 percent, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In August this year, the weighted-average purchase cost of coking coal rose by 1.54 percent, while the weighted-average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore and ferrous scrap declined by 2.4 percent, 2.19 percent, 2.27 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively, month on month.