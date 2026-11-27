In the January-October period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap increased by 23.56 percent, 18.79 percent and 0.21 percent, while purchase costs of domestic production iron ore and import iron ore fines declined by 1.11 percent and 2.6 percent, year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In October this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap rose by 3.36 percent, 0.05 percent and 0.07 percent, while the weighted-average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and import iron ore declined by 3.12 percent and 3.56 percent, month on month, respectively.