Western Mining Co. obtains mining license for mine in Qinghai

Qinghai province-based Chinese mining company Western Mining Co., Ltd. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Qinghai Ganxin Mining Development Co., Ltd., has recently obtained a mining license for the Tawenchahan iron polymetallic mine in Golmud City, issued by the Qinghai Provincial Department of Natural Resources. The license covers minerals including iron, copper, gold, molybdenum, zinc, lead, and silver, with a validity period from August 31, 2026 to August 30, 2043. The mining area holds 36.9545 million mt of industrial iron ore resources, along with associated metals including 4 mt of gold and 10,950 mt of copper.

The acquisition of this mining license completes the transition from exploration to mining and will strengthen the company's iron resource security and consolidate its advantage in the iron ore industry.