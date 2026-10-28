Baosteel posts 15.33 percent decrease in net profit for Jan-Sept 2026

Major Chinese steelmaker Baosteel has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 245.65 billion ($36.6 billion) in the January-September period this year, up 5.68 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 6.74 billion ($1 billion) for the given period, down 15.33 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Baosteel registered an operating revenue of RMB 84.92 billion ($12.6 billion), up 4.75 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 2.17 billion ($320 million) for the given period, down 29.67 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, Baosteel's production outputs of pig iron and crude steel amounted to 36.61 million mt and 38.63 million mt, up 0.34 percent and down 0.4 percent, while its sales of finished steel totaled 39.15 million mt, down 0.29 percent, year on year, respectively.