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Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 452 million for Jan-Sept 2026

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 09:34:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd. (Baotou Steel Union) has announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 452 million ($67.3 million) for the January-September period this year, rising by 94.22 percent year on year. In the given period, Baotou Steel Union registered an operating revenue of RMB 43.02 billion ($6.4 billion), down 10.53 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Baotou Steel Union registered an operating revenue of RMB 14.98 billion ($2.2 billion), down 10.55 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 172 million ($25.6 million) for the given period, up 112.11 percent year on year. 

Tags: China Southeast Asia Mining Fin. Reports 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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