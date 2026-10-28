Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 452 million for Jan-Sept 2026

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd. (Baotou Steel Union) has announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 452 million ($67.3 million) for the January-September period this year, rising by 94.22 percent year on year. In the given period, Baotou Steel Union registered an operating revenue of RMB 43.02 billion ($6.4 billion), down 10.53 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Baotou Steel Union registered an operating revenue of RMB 14.98 billion ($2.2 billion), down 10.55 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 172 million ($25.6 million) for the given period, up 112.11 percent year on year.