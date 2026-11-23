Swedish iron ore producer LKAB has announced that it has initiated pre-feasibility studies to assess the possibility of extending mining operations below the existing main haulage levels at its underground mines in Kiruna and Malmberget, with the aim of bringing new haulage levels into operation by the mid-2030s.

According to the company's statement, the current main haulage levels are located at depths of 1,365 meters in Kiruna and 1,250 meters in Malmberget, while the proposed new levels could be established at approximately 1,600 meters below ground at both mines. The studies will examine mining methods, ventilation, transportation systems and potential impacts on local communities, as well as the technical, economic and environmental conditions required for deeper mining operations.

LKAB identifies over seven billion mt of mineral reserves and resources

LKAB stated that it has identified approximately 900 million mt of mineral reserves and 6.3 billion mt of mineral resources, including a newly discovered iron ore deposit in Kiruna. The company noted that these deposits also contain critical minerals such as phosphorus and rare earth elements.

According to Peter Richardson, senior vice president of LKAB's iron ore business area, mining at greater depths will require additional safety measures due to increased rock stresses. The company is therefore evaluating electrification, automation and remotely operated equipment, while also emphasizing the importance of obtaining the necessary environmental permits.

Richardson stated that the pre-feasibility studies will provide the basis for future investment decisions, adding that increasing production volumes and generating greater value from extracted ore will be necessary to finance future investments. Meanwhile, LKAB is also investigating a potential expansion of its Leveäniemi open-pit mine in Svappavaara.