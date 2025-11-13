Toyota adopts JFE Steel’s green steel in major vehicle models

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has chosen Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel’s JGreeX® green steel for its vehicle production as the global automotive sector accelerates efforts toward a carbon-neutral society, according to a statement by the latter.

JFE Steel states that JGreeX®, which was first launched in 2023, is produced using advanced low-emission technologies, resulting in substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional blast furnace steel.

Low-emission steel to enter vehicles from FY 2025

Supply of JGreeX® to Toyota will begin in the first half of the fiscal year 2025, covering major domestically produced vehicle models. However, neither company disclosed the supply volumes.

JFE Steel emphasized that it will continue reducing emissions through a combination of energy-saving, low-carbon and efficiency-enhancing technologies. It also aims to expand its portfolio of eco-products and increase sales of its green steel.