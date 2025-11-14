 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Toyota...

Toyota selects Tokyo Steel’s low-carbon pickled coils for several vehicle models

Friday, 14 November 2025 15:31:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Tokyo Steel has announced that domestic automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has selected its pickled hot rolled steel sheets for use in several domestically produced vehicle models. The product is produced exclusively from 100 percent iron scrap, using the electric arc furnace (EAF) method.

With carbon emissions of just 400 kg per ton, the material emits around one-fifth of the carbon emissions associated with conventional blast furnace-based steelmaking. The company highlights that the steel contributes not only to emissions reduction, but also to resource circulation and upcycling, aligning with the automotive sector’s sustainability goals.

Automotive-grade performance achieved using only scrap

Tokyo Steel said that its automotive steel sheet lineup includes grades up to 590 MPa. Historically, EAF-based steel has been considered difficult to apply in automotive steel sheets due to the strict requirements for component control and surface quality.

Most global examples of EAF automotive steel rely on diluting scrap with pig iron to stabilize quality. Producing automotive-grade steel solely from scrap, without pig iron, remains extremely rare internationally.

Sustainable mobility and circular economy

Tokyo Steel said this milestone advances its objective to expand the use of low-carbon EAF-based materials in automotive manufacturing, particularly as the sector accelerates electrification.

Tokyo Steel stated that it will continue enhancing the added value of EAF-produced steel and increasing its applications in next-generation mobility, contributing to a sustainable society and circular economy.


Tags: HRS Flats Japan East Asia and Pacific Automotive Decarbonization Tokyo Steel 

Similar articles

Romanian flats spot prices stable despite weak demand, Liberty Galati’s outlook worsens

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkish CRS prices rise slightly, HRS stable despite weak conditions

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flats steel producer Liberty Galati faces uncertainty amid sale dispute, spot prices hold firm

31 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices increase amid influence of EU mills, trading activity limited

24 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices stable, traders await EU market reaction to mills’ price hikes

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot market sees diverging trends, HRS prices stable, CRS softens

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

Russia cuts local flat prices in gloomy market, starts export sales for Dec shipment

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats spot prices stable amid limited demand, but upward pressure emerges

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices still stable though negativity clouds future prospects

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats spot prices stable with discounts for serious buyers, Liberty Galati faces worker protests

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Monel
Thickness:  1 - 100 mm
Width:  1,500 - 2,000 mm
Length:  3,000 - 12,000 mm
MNM INDUSTRIAL
View Offer
Titanium
Thickness:  1 - 100 mm
Width:  1,500 - 2,000 mm
Length:  3,000 - 12,000 mm
MNM INDUSTRIAL
View Offer
Hot Rolled Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 15 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Length:  2,000 - 6,000 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer