Japanese auto output up 18.4 percent in January-February

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in February this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 732,798 units, rising by 18.8 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 18.4 percent year on year to 1,414,542 units.

Domestic automobile sales in February in Japan stood at 409,348 vehicles, up by 18.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first two months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 15.5 percent year on year to 785,606 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in February amounted to 360,794 units, up by three percent year on year. In the January-February period Japanese automobile exports grew by 2.5 percent year on year to 661,357 units.