Japanese auto output up 17.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 11:29:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in January this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 681,744 units, up by 17.9 percent compared to the same month of 2024.

Domestic automobile sales in January in Japan stood at 376,258 vehicles, increasing by 12.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2024.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in January amounted to 300,563 units, up by 1.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

