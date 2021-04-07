﻿
English
Japanese auto output down 9.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:40:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in January this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 687,029 units, falling by 9.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Domestic automobile sales in January this year in Japan stood at 384,442 vehicles, increasing by 6.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2020.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in January amounted to 305,014 units, down by 8.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan  production  automotive  Far East


