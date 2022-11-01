Japanese auto output down 9.5 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 11:24:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in August this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 584,291 units, rising by 21.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-August period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 9.5 percent year on year to 4,917,289 units.

Domestic automobile sales in August this year in Japan stood at 290,042 vehicles, decreasing by 9.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first eight months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 13.8 percent year on year to 2,725,555 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in August amounted to 293,765 units, up by 16.5 percent year on year. In the January-August period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 10.0 percent year on year to 2,383,371 units.