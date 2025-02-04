 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese...

Japanese auto output down 8.5 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 16:12:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 738,897 units, down by 13.7 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 8.5 percent year on year to 7,556,636 units.

Domestic automobile sales in November in Japan stood at 389,529 vehicles, down by 5.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months last year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 7.3 percent year on year to 4,091,708 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 366,938 units, down by 8.1 percent year on year. In the January-November period, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 4.3 percent year on year to 3,817,475 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-October

06 Jan | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output decreases by 6.2 percent in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 8.9 percent in January-September

02 Dec | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output records ninth consecutive decrease in October

29 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 8.8 percent in January-August

04 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output falls for eighth month in a row in September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-July

02 Oct | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales fall in August

02 Oct | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 10.0 percent in January-June

06 Sep | Steel News

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises slightly in July after long-standing declines

03 Sep | Steel News