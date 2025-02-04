Japanese auto output down 8.5 percent in January-November

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 738,897 units, down by 13.7 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 8.5 percent year on year to 7,556,636 units.

Domestic automobile sales in November in Japan stood at 389,529 vehicles, down by 5.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months last year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 7.3 percent year on year to 4,091,708 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 366,938 units, down by 8.1 percent year on year. In the January-November period, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 4.3 percent year on year to 3,817,475 units.