Japanese auto output down 27.2 percent in H1

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 10:40:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in June this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 513,626 units, falling by 36.6 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in the first half of the current year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 27.2 percent year on year to 3,620,635 units.

Domestic automobile sales in June this year in Japan stood at 347,372 vehicles, declining by 22.9 percent as compared with the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 19.8 percent year on year to 2,207,776 units.

In the meantime, the country's automobile exports in June amounted to 200,080 units, down by 51.8 percent year on year. In the first six months, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 32.6 percent year on year to 1,621,968 units.


