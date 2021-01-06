Japanese auto output down 19.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 13:49:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in October last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 838,205 units, rising by 7.6 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of last year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 19.8 percent year on year to 6,534,077 units.

Domestic automobile sales in October this year in Japan stood at 406,851 vehicles, increasing by 29.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of last year domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 14.7 percent year on year to 3,807,118 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in October amounted to 413,862 units, up by 2.2 percent year on year. In the first 10 months, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 25.7 percent year on year to 2,974,907 units.