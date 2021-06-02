Japan automakers’ output up by 124.6 percent in April

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 17:39:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan’s major auto producers announced their operational results for April this year. Accordingly, the producers’ total auto output in April amounted to 2.06 million units, up by 124.6 percent year on year.

According to the results of the three major producers, Toyota’s auto production in April this year totaled 761,459 units, increasing by 100.9 percent, while the company’s auto sales were 859,448 units, up by 103.0 percent, both year on year. In the January-April period, Toyota produced 3.01 million units, increasing by 27.8 percent, while Toyota sold 3.32 million units in the given period, both compared to the corresponding period last year. The company’s auto exports in April amounted to 171,719 units, increasing by 39.5 percent, while its auto exports were 630,787 units in the first four months, up by 40.4 percent, both year on year.

In April this year, Nissan produced 281,863 auto units, while the company’s auto sales were 358,656 units, up by 87.4 and 65.1 percent respectively, both year on year. In the January-April period, the company’s auto output totaled 1.34 million units, increasing by 28.6 percent, while Nissan sold 1.51 million units in the given period, up by 26.0 percent, both compared to the corresponding period last year. Nissan’s auto exports in April amounted to 33,564 units, increasing by 204.5 percent, while its auto exports were 139,663 units in the first four months, up by 36.4 percent, both year on year.

According to Honda’s data, the company’s auto output in April totaled 414,532 units, up by 194.8 percent, while its auto sales amounted to 47,817, increasing by 106.2 percent, both year on year. In the first four months this year, Honda’s auto output totaled 1.49 million units, increasing by 128.9 percent, while its auto sales were 229,659 units, up by 98.9 percent, both compared to the same period last year. The company’s auto exports in April amounted to 6,001 units, increasing by 73.1 percent, while its auto exports came to 14,538 units in the first four months, up by 45.9 percent, both year on year.