Jangada eyes vanadium plant in Brazil

Monday, 22 March 2021 23:35:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

UK-based company Jangada Mines said it expects to obtain a trial license to extract vanadium out of its Pitombeiras site in the state of Ceará in Brazil.

The company said it filed a request to the Brazilian National Mining Agency, ANM, to get the trial license, which will allow the company to extract 300,000 mt/year of ferrovanadium (FeV). Jangada plans to extract the product using an open pit mine.

“The application for the trial mining license is another key step for Jangada in ensuring the transition from developer to producer with the aim to start production in 2022,” said the company’s executive chairman, Brian McMaster.

Jangada said that while submitting the request, the petition was “exceptionally well received by the top local mining authorities,” including the Ceará state secretaries and community representatives.