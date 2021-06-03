Italy's car registrations down 27.9% in May from same month in 2019

Thursday, 03 June 2021 14:07:18 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In May this year, the car market in Italy closed the month with a 27.9 percent drop compared to the same period of 2019 and a 43 percent increase compared to May 2020, although the year-on-year comparison needs to take into account the strong impact of the first wave of lockdowns in Italy.

In May this year, car registrations totaled 142,730 units, about 55,000 lower than in May 2019.

The results for May this year are the worst in recent months, which highlights all the difficulties the Italian car market is facing. March had closed with 169,684 registrations and April with 145,003. According to Italian auto sector associations ANFIA, FEDERAUTO and UNRAE, this is proof of the importance of the incentives for the 61-135 g/km of CO2 emissions bracket, which for some time had allowed the market to limit the damage from the Covid-19 crisis. With the exhaustion of the available incentive funds and therefore with the halting of contributions, the data rapidly deteriorated.

In the January-May period this year, car registrations in Italy amounted to 735,125 units, decreasing by 19.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.