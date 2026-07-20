Italian crude steel production up 6.1 percent in June 2026

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in June 2026 crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.9 million mt, down from 2.0 million mt in May, while up 6.1 percent on year-on-year basis. In the first six months of this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 3.5 percent year on year to 11.5 million mt.

2026 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,722 1.8 1,722 1.8 Feb 1,866 2.7 3,588 2.3 Mar 2,057 0.2 5,645 1.5 Apr 1,931 7.3 7,576 2.9 May 2,023 3.1 9,599 3.0 June 1,900 6.1 11,499 3.5

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.1 million mt in June, up 5.4 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 780,000 mt, up by 7.7 percent year on year. In the January-June period, Italian long steel production amounted to 6.9 million mt, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 7.8 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production decreased by 5.4 percent year on year to 4.6 million mt.