Italian crude steel production up 4.3 percent in September 2025

Monday, 20 October 2025 14:27:05 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in September this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.9 million mt, up from 821,000 mt in August, while up 4.3 percent on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 3.2 percent year on year to 15.5 million mt.

2025   Crude steel
Month        000/mt        Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9
Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6
Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7
Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2
May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1
Jun 1,792 -3.2 11,112 2.9
Jul 1,727 2.2 12,839 2.8
Aug 821 7.3 13,660 3.1
Sep 1,876 4.3 15,536 3.2

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.2 million mt in September, up ten percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 887,000 mt, up by 17.2 percent year on year. Italian long steel production amounted to 9.2 million mt in the first nine months, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 3.5 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by 5.7 percent year on year to 6.8 million mt.


