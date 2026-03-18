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Italian crude steel production up 2.6 percent in February 2026

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 15:08:38 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

In February 2026, crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.9 million mt, up from 1.7 million mt in January, while up 2.6 percent on year-on-year basis, according to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies. In the first two months of this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 2.1 percent year on year to 3.6 million mt.

2026   Crude steel
Month        000/mt        Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,725 1.5 1,725 1.5
Feb 1,865 2.6 3,590 2.1

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.1 million mt in February, up 5.0 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 737,000 mt, down by 7.4 percent year on year. In the January-February period, Italian long steel production amounted to 2.1 million mt, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 8.6 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production decreased by 4.4 percent year on year to 1.5 million mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

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