Italian crude steel production down 3.2 percent in June from May

Monday, 21 July 2025 15:54:16 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in June this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.8 million mt, marking a decline of 3.2 percent year on year, and down from 2.0 million mt in May. In the January-June period this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 2.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to 11.1 million mt.

2025   Crude steel
Month        000/mt        Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt)    Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9
Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6
Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7
Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2
May 1,960 3.7 9,319 4.1
Jun 1,783 -3.2 11,112 2.9

As for the long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.1 million mt in June, up 2.3 percent year on year, whereas for flat products it totaled 720,000 mt, up by 6.6 percent year on year. Italian long steel production amounted to 6.4 million mt in the first half, exceeding last year’s volume by 0.4 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by 7.7 percent, amounting to 4.9 million mt.

Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

