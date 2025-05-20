 |  Login 
Italian crude steel production rises in April, longs and flats outputs perform well

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 15:41:46 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

In April this year, crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.8 million mt, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.1 percent, close to the 6.0 percent rise recorded in March. Total crude steel output in the first four months of the year reached 7.3 million mt, up by 3.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024. This is what emerges from the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

2025 Crude steel output
Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,698 +3.9 1,698 +3.9
Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 +1.6
Mar 2,016 +6.0 5,531 +3.1
Apr 1,799 +6.1 7,330 +3.8

Looking at the long and flat product segments, in April this year the production of longs grew by 6.5 percent year on year, amounting to 1.1 million mt. Meanwhile, flat steel output totaled 817,000 mt, up by 13.3 percent compared to April 2024.

In the January-April period this year, longs output rose by 0.9 percent to 4.2 million mt, while output of flat steel increased by 10.5 percent, reaching approximately 3.3 million mt, both year on year.


