Italian crude steel production up 20.5 percent in December 2025

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in December 2025 crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.4 million mt, down from 1.8 million mt in November, while up 20.5 percent on year-on-year basis. In the full year, Italian crude steel production rose by 3.6 percent year on year to 20.7 million mt.

2025 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9 Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6 Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7 Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2 May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1 Jun 1,792 -3.2 11,112 2.9 Jul 1,727 2.2 12,839 2.8 Aug 822 7.5 13,661 3.1 Sep 1,878 4.4 15,539 3.2 Oct 1,986 2.0 17,525 3.1 Nov 1,754 -2.8 19,279 2.5 Dec 1,447 20.5 20,726 3.6

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 811,000 mt in December, up 18.4 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 663,000 mt, up by 4.4 percent year on year. In 2025 overall, Italian long steel production amounted to 12.3 million mt, rising by 5.5 percent year on year, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 8.9 million mt.