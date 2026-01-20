 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italian...

Italian crude steel production up 20.5 percent in December 2025

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 15:07:48 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in December 2025 crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.4 million mt, down from 1.8 million mt in November, while up 20.5 percent on year-on-year basis. In the full year, Italian crude steel production rose by 3.6 percent year on year to 20.7 million mt.

2025   Crude steel
Month        000/mt        Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9
Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6
Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7
Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2
May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1
Jun 1,792 -3.2 11,112 2.9
Jul 1,727 2.2 12,839 2.8
Aug 822 7.5 13,661 3.1
Sep 1,878 4.4 15,539 3.2
Oct 1,986 2.0 17,525 3.1
Nov 1,754 -2.8 19,279 2.5
Dec 1,447 20.5 20,726 3.6

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 811,000 mt in December, up 18.4 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 663,000 mt, up by 4.4 percent year on year. In 2025 overall, Italian long steel production amounted to 12.3 million mt, rising by 5.5 percent year on year, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 8.9 million mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Italian crude steel production down 2.8 percent in November 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 2.2 percent in October 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 4.3 percent in September 2025

20 Oct | Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 7.3 percent in August 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 5.5 percent in July 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 3.2 percent in June from May

21 Jul | Steel News

Italian crude steel production slows in May

19 Jun | Steel News

Italian crude steel production rises in April, longs and flats outputs perform well

20 May | Steel News

Italian crude steel production up six percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 0.8 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News