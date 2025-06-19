Italian crude steel production slows in May

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in May this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 2.0 million mt, recording a year on year increase of 3.7 percent.

The pace of growth slowed compared to the previous months (April +6.1 percent, March +7.5 percent). In the first five months of 2025, crude steel output in Italy reached 9.3 million mt, up 4.1 percent year on year.

2025 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,698 +3.9% 1,698 +3.9% Feb 1,817 -0.5% 3,515 +1.6% Mar 2,044 +7.5% 5,559 +3.7% Apr 1,799 +6.1% 7,358 +4.2% May 1,960 +3.7% 9,318 +4.1%

In the long product segment, production in May amounted to 1.2 million mt, up 1.8 percent year on year. Cumulative longs output in the January-May period reached 5.4 million mt, increasing by 1.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Flat steel production also performed positively. In May, output stood at 824,000 mt, rising by 9.0 percent year on year. In the first five months of 2025, flat steel output totaled 4.1 million mt, up 10.5 percent year on year.