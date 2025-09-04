Italian crude steel production down 5.5 percent in July 2025

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in July this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.7 million mt, marking a decline of 5.5 percent year on year, and down from 1.8 million mt in June. In the January-July period this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to 12.8 million mt.

2025 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9 Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6 Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7 Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2 May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1 Jun 1,793 -3.2 11,113 2.9 Jul 1,726 2.2 12,839 2.8

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.1 million mt in July, up 11.9 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 732,000 mt, down by 1.2 percent year on year. Italian long steel production amounted to 7.6 million mt in the first seven months, exceeding last year’s volume by 2.0 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by 6.7 percent year on year to 5.6 million mt.