Italian crude steel production up six percent in March

In March this year, crude steel production in Italy totaled 2 million mt, marking a year-on-year increase of six percent, and recovering from the sharp drop recorded in the same month last year. According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, total crude steel output in the first three months of the year reached 5.5 million mt, up by 3.1 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

2025 Crude steel output

Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,698 3.9% 1,698 3.9% Feb 1,813 -0.8% 3,511 1.4% Mar 2,016 6% 5,527 3.1%

Looking at the long and flat product segments, in March this year the production of longs grew by 1.2 percent year on year, amounting to 1.2 million mt. Meanwhile, flat steel output totaled 904,000 mt, up by 13.6 percent compared to March 2024.

In the January-March period this year, longs output declined by 0.9 percent to 3.1 million mt, while output of flat steel increased by 9.1 percent, reaching approximately 2.5 million mt, both year on year.