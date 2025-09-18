 |  Login 
Italian crude steel production up 7.3 percent in August 2025

Thursday, 18 September 2025 10:42:15 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in August this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 821.000 mt, down from 1.7 million mt in July, while up 7.3 percent on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period this year, Italian crude steel production rose by three percent year on year to 13.7 million mt.

2025   Crude steel
Month        000/mt        Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9
Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6
Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7
Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2
May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1
Jun 1,792 -3.2 11,112 2.9
Jul 1,726 2.2 12,838 2.8
Aug 821 7.3 13,659 3.0

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 437,000 mt in August, up 21.1 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 289,000 mt, down by 30.5 percent year on year. Italian long steel production amounted to 8 million mt in the first eight months, exceeding last year’s volume by 2.7 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by four percent year on year to 5.9 million mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

