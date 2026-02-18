 |  Login 
Italian crude steel production up 1.6 percent in January 2026

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 15:38:17 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in January this year Italy’s crude steel production totaled 1.7 million metric tons, up 1.6 percent compared to January 2025, confirming the positive trend recorded last year, when overall output amounted to 20.7 million metric tons, increasing by 3.7 percent year on year.

2025    Crude steel 
Month         000/mt         Y-o-y change (%)  Cumulative (000/mt)  Y-o-y change (%) 
Jan  1,698 +3.9 1,698 +3.9
Feb  1,817 -0.5 3,515 +1.6
Mar  2,044 +7.5 5,559 +3.7
Apr  1,800 +6.1 7,359 +4.2
May  1,961 +3.8 9,320 +4.1
Jun  1,792 -3.2 11,112 +2.9
Jul  1,727 +2.2 12,839 +2.8
Aug  822 +7.5 13,661 +3.1
Sep  1,878 +4.4 15,539 +3.2
Oct   1,986 +2.0 17,525 +3.1
Nov  1,754 -2.8 19,279 +2.5
Dec  1,447 +20.5 20,739 +3.7
2026 Crude steel
Jan 1,725 +1.6 1,725 +1.6

In detail, data for hot rolled products point to a mixed trend. In January, long product output strengthened, rising by 13.2 percent year on year to 978,000 metric tons, after 2025 had closed at 12.3 million metric tons, up 5.5 percent on 2024. By contrast, flat products, despite ending 2025 on a recovery path (up 4.0 percent to 9.0 million metric tons), recorded a 1.8 percent year-on-year decline in the first month of the year, totaling 774,000 metric tons.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

