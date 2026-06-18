Italian crude steel production up 3.1 percent in May 2026

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in May 2026 crude steel production in Italy totaled 2.0 million mt, up from 1.9 million mt in April, while up 3.1 percent on year-on-year basis. In the first five months of this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 3.0 percent year on year to 9.6 million mt.

2026 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,722 1.8 1,722 1.8 Feb 1,866 2.7 3,588 2.3 Mar 2,057 0.2 5,645 1.5 Apr 1,929 7.2 7,574 2.9 May 2,023 3.1 9,597 3.0

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.2 million mt in May, up 0.4 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 732,000 mt, down by 12.0 percent year on year. In the January-May period, Italian long steel production amounted to 5.8 million mt, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 8.1 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production decreased by 7.6 percent year on year to 3.8 million mt.