Thursday, 10 February 2022 12:21:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Currently, investments in major water conservation projects under construction in China exceed RMB 1.0 trillion ($0.16 trillion).

As of December 31 last year, among its planned 150 major water conservation projects, China has approved 67 projects, with construction having already started on 62 of these projects.

Li Guoying, minister at China’s Ministry of Water Resources (MWR), stressed that China will accelerate the construction of the national water supply network and promote the high-quality development of follow-up projects along the eastern and middle routes of the South-to-North Water Diversion project in a scientific and orderly way.