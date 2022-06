Thursday, 23 June 2022 10:34:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, investments in newly-built key infrastructure projects in China’s Henan Province amounted to RMB 276.8 billion ($41.3 billion), as announced by the Henan Provincial Development and Reform Commission on June 21.

In the given month, there were 48 newly-built major infrastructure projects. In order to stimulate the economic development in China, the Chinese government has issued policies to boost investments, which will exert a positive impact on the demand for steel.