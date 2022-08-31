﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $7 million capital into its mining subsidiary

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:20:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel will infuse $7 million into its mining subsidiary Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) to enable the latter to meet its capital expenditure, a company regulatory filing said on Wednesday, August 31.

The company said that the capital infusion into TSML will be through the acquisition of preferential shares of 28.19 million shares of the latter.

TSML is in the mining and ferroalloys business and operates three chromite mines and two ferro alloy plants. It has partnered with seven external ferro-processing centres for the manufacture of ferrochrome.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel signs MoU with Punjab government to construct EAF-based longs mill

29 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $126 million to restart operations of newly acquired NINL mill

05 Aug | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to maintain capex in FY 2022-23 despite fall in Q1 net profit

27 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel reports 21% decline in net profit in Q1 of FY 2022-23

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel and BHP ink pact to develop low carbon steelmaking technologies

19 Jul | Steel News

India’s TSLPL reports net loss in Q1 of FY 2022-23

15 Jul | Steel News

India’s TSLPL reports four percent fall in DRI output in Q1 FY 2022-23

07 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel reports stable consolidated steel output in Q1 FY 2022-23

06 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel completes acquisition of NINL, prioritizes restart of operations

05 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $1 billion a year on capex, all for Indian operations

29 Jun | Steel News